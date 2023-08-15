News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Impressive Sunderland vs Rotherham ticket sales revealed with another bumper crowd expected

Sunderland face Rotherham in the Championship this Saturday with another good crowd expected.

By James Copley
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland are expecting another large crowd against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

Despite losing their opening two league games against Ipswich Town at home and Preston North End at Deepdale, ticket sales for this weekend's clash against the Millers have remained strong.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland have sold 35,211 tickets as of 9:40am on Tuesday morning ahead of Rotherham United's visit to Wearside on Saturday with a large portion of that number occupied by season card holders. 37,332 seats have been made available in total to home fans so far.

The 35,211 figure does not include away fans, with Rotherham expected to bring decent numbers from Yorkshire, and corporate seats, meaning the attendance at the Stadium of Light will likely be north of 40,000 again.

44,407 fans watched Ipswich defeat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last time out in the Championship with that game kicking off at 5pm on a Sunday.

Related topics:Stadium of LightSunderlandIpswich TownRotherham UnitedRotherhamTicketsPreston North EndMillersDeepdaleYorkshireHome