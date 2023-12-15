Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin has emerged as a contender for the head coach's vacancy at Sunderland.

The Black Cats are still searching for a new boss after sacking Tony Mowbray last week, with first-team coach Mike Dodds set to take charge of a third successive fixture when the side face Bristol City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Swedish football reporter Daniel Kristoffersson, who writes for newspaper Sportbladet, Thelin has been interviewed for the Sunderland job and also has interest from another club in the Championship. Thelin 45, took charge of Elfsborg in 2018 and led the club to a second-place finish in the Swedish top flight this year.

Reims boss Will Still has also been heavily linked with the Sunderland vacancy but has distanced himself from the role, saying: "Unless Stade de Reims decides to fire me, because we lose matches and you never know in football... My intention is to concentrate on the Lens match and try to win it. Then concentrate on the Le Havre match and try to win it then try to finally take advantage of some time off and come back after the break to try to qualify for the Coupe de France. That's my intention and my desire today."

Swedish coach Kim Hellberg was on Sunderland's radar but has been named the new boss of Allsvenskan side Hammarby. On the Black Cats' interest, the 35-year-old said:“ Again, we come to the scouting and that Sunderland have come across my name and that there has been contact and meetings. I hardly know how close it has been, but there have been meetings and it’s been fun and interesting to have been part of the process.”