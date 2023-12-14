Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds will take charge of Sunderland's trip to Bristol City on Saturday as the club's search for a successor to Tony Mowbray continues.

Dodds has overseen back-to-back wins against West Brom and Leeds since stepping in as interim head coach, and has planned out the club's preparations building up to Coventry City's visit next weekend. Sunderland have been interviewing a number of candidates to take on the role, with a decision likely sometime next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Still has been heavily linked with the role but reports on Thursday lunchtime said he is no longer the top target. Still himself said in a press conference on Thursday that he was fully focused on his work at Reims even though there had been interest in recent weeks.

Dodds enjoyed a rare day off on Wednesday but did begin his preparations for Saturday's game, and spoke to the hierarchy for a brief update on the search for a new head coach.

"I'm semi-refreshed," he said.

"I got most of my Christmas shopping done on Wednesday, had a nice bite to eat, couple of drinks then yesterday evening couldn't help but get my laptop out and watch a couple of games of Bristol City, but I suppose that's where I'm learning in terms of this job that when you sit in this position you can't leave anything to chance.

"That's something that maybe as I get older I might get better with, but at the moment the intensity I put on myself I can't leave anything to chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We [Dodds and club hierarchy] had a couple of conversations. I'm aware of the process in terms of what's gone on, what's going on and that's where I'm at. From my perspective it's beyond my pay grade to answer anything further than that, but I'm aware of what's going on and I'm relaxed and comfortable in terms of when the club make a decision on what they're doing they will communicate that in due course."

Dodds says he has had no official discussion over whether he is contention to be the next head coach on a longer-term basis, though he is known to be well regarded behind the scenes and has proven his tactical acumen in the last two games.

"I haven't asked," Dodds said.

"The plan was to do the two games [West Brom and Leeds], I planned beyond that for this game on Saturday and I've planned beyond that one up until Coventry next Saturday. So that just means that until the football club tells me otherwise, and I appreciate it seems like a stock answer, it's just business as usual for me."

Speaking on Thursday, Still suggested that he would not be leaving Reims during the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad