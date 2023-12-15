Mike Dodds says he is no rush to take the Sunderland job permanently despite a strong start as interim boss

Mike Dodds says he is in no rush to become a head coach on a permanent basis after his impressive week at the helm on Wearside.

Dodds has overseen back-to-back wins against West Brom and Leeds United while the club hierarchy interview potential successors to Tony Mowbray. Dodds' performances, as well as the regard in which he is clearly held behind the scenes, have made him him an obvious contender even if just for a longer interim spell.

He made clear on Thursday, however, that he will have no issue if an external appointment is made.

"I think at some point I would want a go at it," he said.

"But where I am at is, seven days ago it was 'can he do the job?' so I think that, with all due respect, we have to slow down a bit. It's been two games and I think I have demonstrated a competence, an understanding of what it looks like at Championship level, and - as I've previously alluded to - if I am going to get tested, I would want to get tested against two really good coaches, two really good teams, live on Sky, because that's who I am as a person.

"At some point I would definitely want an opportunity at it but, at the same time, I have spoken a lot over the last week around processes and building blocks and doing things properly [as far as the team is concerned], and I am no different so I'm in no rush."

Dodds confirmed on Thursday that he would be in charge of Saturday's game against Bristol City after receiving a brief update from the club hierarchy about the search for Mowbray's successor. Dodds has also mapped out next week ahead of Coventry City's visit, and is planning at this stage to oversee the initial stages of those preparations at the very least.

"We had a couple of conversations," he said.

"I'm aware of the process in terms of what's gone on, what's going on and that's where I'm at. From my perspective it's beyond my pay grade to answer anything further than that, but I'm aware of what's going on and I'm relaxed and comfortable in terms of when the club make a decision on what they're doing they will communicate that in due course.

"The plan initially was to do the two games [West Brom and Leeds], I planned beyond that for this game on Saturday and I've planned beyond that one up until Coventry next Saturday. So that just means that until the football club tells me otherwise, and I appreciate it seems like a stock answer, it's just business as usual for me."