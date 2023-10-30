Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Eustace, Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones are among the candidates reportedly being considered for the Bristol City job following the sacking of Nigel Pearson.

The Robins parted company with Pearson following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Cardiff, two-and-a-half-years after his appointment at Ashton Gate. The result left Bristol City 15th in the table with 18 points from 14 games, while assistant manager Curtis Fleming has been named interim head coach ahead of Saturday’s home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Eustace, who was sacked by Birmingham earlier this month, is the early favourite to replace Pearson, while Rowett and Jones are also out of work following their dismissals at Millwall and Southampton respectively earlier this year. According to Sky Sports News, all three are seen as potential managerial options by the Robins hierarchy, with the club wanting to make an appointment quickly. Sunderland are set to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, December 16.

QPR also opted to make a change in the dugout over the weekend when they parted company with head coach Gareth Ainsworth and his assistant Richard Dobson. The decision followed a 2-1 defeat against league leaders Leicester, a loss which left Rangers 23rd in the table with eight points from 14 games.

With the side now preparing for Saturday’s trip to Rotherham, QPR’s CEO Lee Hoos said: “We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days.”

According to The Telegraph, former Sheffield United, Leeds and Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock ‘is poised to replace Ainsworth’ at Loftus Road, after leaving Huddersfield earlier this year. The 74-year-old won promotion from the Championship with QPR in 2011 during a two-year spell at the club.

The Telegraph’s report adds that former Luton and Southampton boss Jones is also keen on the Rangers job, yet Warnock is ‘likely to be appointed until the end of the season’ this week.