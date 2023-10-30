News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray and assistant Mark Venus. Photo: Frank ReidSunderland head coach Tony Mowbray and assistant Mark Venus. Photo: Frank Reid
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray and assistant Mark Venus. Photo: Frank Reid

Staggering Championship longest-serving manager table as Sunderland, Leeds and Stoke bosses rise: Gallery

The longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:16 GMT

We’re only 14 games into the 2023/24 Championship season - yet there have already been multiple managerial changes in the second tier.

Bristol City and QPR parted company with Nigel Pearson and Gareth Ainsworth respectively over the weekend following challenging starts to the season.

At Sunderland, Tony Mowbray’s side appear to have built on last season’s run into the play-offs, while just over a year has passed since the 59-year-old replaced Alex Neil as the Black Cats’ head coach.

Here are the longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs:

QPR announced over the weekend they had parted company with head coach Gareth Ainsworth and his assistant Richard Dobson. CEO Lee Hoos said: "We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days."

1. (24th) QPR - Vacant position

QPR announced over the weekend they had parted company with head coach Gareth Ainsworth and his assistant Richard Dobson. CEO Lee Hoos said: "We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days." Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
Assistant manager Fleming, 55, will take on the role of interim head coach at Bristol City following Pearson's sacking.

2. (23rd) Curtis Fleming (Bristol City) - 1 day

Assistant manager Fleming, 55, will take on the role of interim head coach at Bristol City following Pearson's sacking. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Following Gary Rowett's departure at Millwall, Barrett, 43, remains caretaker charge of the senior squad.

3. (22nd) Adam Barrett (Millwall) - 12 days

Following Gary Rowett's departure at Millwall, Barrett, 43, remains caretaker charge of the senior squad. Photo: James Chance

Photo Sales
After sacking Xisco Munoz just 11 games into the season, Wednesday have appointed former Germany assistant coach Rohl, 34, as their new manager.

4. (21st) Danny Rohl - 17 days

After sacking Xisco Munoz just 11 games into the season, Wednesday have appointed former Germany assistant coach Rohl, 34, as their new manager. Photo: Martin Rose

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsStokeSunderlandQPRGareth AinsworthBristol CityTony Mowbray