The longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs.
We’re only 14 games into the 2023/24 Championship season - yet there have already been multiple managerial changes in the second tier.
At Sunderland, Tony Mowbray’s side appear to have built on last season’s run into the play-offs, while just over a year has passed since the 59-year-old replaced Alex Neil as the Black Cats’ head coach.
Here are the longest-serving managers in the Championship and how long they have been at their current clubs:
1. (24th) QPR - Vacant position
QPR announced over the weekend they had parted company with head coach Gareth Ainsworth and his assistant Richard Dobson. CEO Lee Hoos said: "We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days." Photo: Paul Harding
2. (23rd) Curtis Fleming (Bristol City) - 1 day
Assistant manager Fleming, 55, will take on the role of interim head coach at Bristol City following Pearson's sacking. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. (22nd) Adam Barrett (Millwall) - 12 days
Following Gary Rowett's departure at Millwall, Barrett, 43, remains caretaker charge of the senior squad. Photo: James Chance
4. (21st) Danny Rohl - 17 days
After sacking Xisco Munoz just 11 games into the season, Wednesday have appointed former Germany assistant coach Rohl, 34, as their new manager. Photo: Martin Rose