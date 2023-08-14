Reported Sunderland transfer target Nazariy Rusyn wasn’t named in the squad as Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk won 2-1 against Vorskla over the weekend.

It has been claimed by Ukranian site Zorya Londonsk, the Black Cats have made an offer of €2million (£1.7million) for the 24-year-old forward, who has also followed Sunderland on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rusyn played in Zorya Lugansk’s first two league games of the season, scoring against Rukh Lviv, yet manager Nenad Lalatovic said the striker missed the Vorskla game with a minor injury.

Other teams are said to be interested in the player, yet Zorya Londonsk have reported Sunderland are the only club to make an offer.

The Black Cats are still looking to strengthen their striker options this summer, with less than three weeks of the transfer window remaining.

"Every day there’s a bit of movement, so we are closer but not to the point where there is anybody through the door," said Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray last week.

"I fully understand deals are difficult to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The selling club can start really high and therefore the deals take a long time to get done. So we are closer? Yeah, but we can’t say there’s someone coming to help the team tomorrow.

"I understand it, I used to spend my whole summer holidays doing these deals so when I feel like I’m stamping my feet asking for a striker, I also know that I should know that frustration of trying to get people for the door - I had it for 20 years.