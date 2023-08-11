Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says he remains confident that the club will add striking reinforcements before the end of the transfer window, but as of yet there has been no breakthrough.

The head coach admitted his frustration with the situation but says he accepts the club have to make sure they sign the right player and get the right deal.

Hemir will again be the club's only recognised striker for the trip to Preston North End but the head coach says he understands that the club won't and shouldn't panic.

"Every day there's a bit of movement, so we are closer but not to the point where there is anybody through the door," Mowbray said.

"I fully understand deals are difficult to do.

"The selling club can start really high and therefore the deals take a long time to get done. So we are closer? Yeah, but we can't say there's someone coming to help the team tomorrow.

"I understand it, I used to spend my whole summer holidays doing these deals so when I feel like I'm stamping my feet asking for a striker, I also know that I should know that frustration of trying to get people for the door - I had it for 20 years.

"This is why business gets done on the last day, it's not intentional. The time starts to tick and clubs panic and they take money they wouldn't take a fortnight ago.

"It'll get resolved. We've got to try and get it right. Hopefully the team will get it stronger, you don't win and lose leagues in the first month of the season. Middlesbrough were in the relegation zone in October last season.

"There's time, and we have to get it right and not just get any old footballer. We're working hard, and hopefully we'll have the right

"I know I stamp my feet at times, and yet I should say that we have a couple of strikers who are injured.

"There's Ross and young Eliezer, who looked really dynamic in his first training session. I'm pretty sure we'll get it done, that work is going on behind the scenes."

Mowbray confirmed that Lynden Gooch wouldn't be fit for this weekend, but said that Bradley Dack could be in contention.

Danny Batth will be in the squad despite speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

"Lynden won't make this weekend but I'm pretty sure there's every chance he could be involved when we play Rotherham on the Saturday after.

"Danny, I don't know what's been said or written. Danny is a brilliant guy and he's here, working hard, getting on with it and so he'll be involved. If Kristjaan calls me in one day and says we've received the bid and it's acceptable to everyone, then that'll happen. If not and the window shuts, I know Danny will get on with it.

"With Bradley, it's just a discussion about how he feels - it's just about getting it right with a lad who missed two years of football. If he's comfortable, I'm happy to pick him because of what he brings.