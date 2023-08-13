Sunderland transfer target follows club on Instagram after £1.7m bid

Sunderland transfer target Nazariy Rusyn has followed the club on Instagram.

According to Zorya Londonsk last week, Sunderland have offered a package of €2million (£1.7million) plus bonuses for the 24-year-old forward following the departure of Issac Lihadji earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rusyn following Sunderland on the social media platform Instagram has caused speculation to break out amongst fans that a deal could be close.

Rusyn, who is a Ukrainian youth international, netted 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists in Ukrainian Premier League last season and scored for Zorya in their a1-1 draw against Rukh Liev earlier this season.

Zorya Londonsk also stated that other clubs are interested in signing the attacker during the summer transfer window but that Sunderland are the only team to have bid so far.