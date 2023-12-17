Moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 1-0 defeat against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

As the game reached the end of second-half stoppage time at Bristol City, Sunderland defender Dan Ballard was convinced he should have been awarded a late penalty.

The Black Cats centre-back punched the floor in frustration, while his teammates protested to referee Steve Martin, yet nothing was given. It concluded a disappointing afternoon for Sunderland, under interim boss Mike Dodds, as Tommy Conway's first-half penalty secured a 1-0 win for the hosts at Ashton Gate. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Michael Beale latest

Eyes were on the directors following the news that Sunderland are closing in on the appointment of ex-QPR and Rangers boss Michael Beale.

While Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was at Ashton Gate, Beale wasn't spotted, despite reports he would be in attendance.

Beale is still expected to be named Sunderland's new head coach ahead of the side's home match against Coventry next weekend, with the Black Cats said to have been impressed by the 43-year-old’s coaching abilities and record developing players.

Luke O'Nien injury scare

Less than a minute had been played when Conway charged into a tackle on Luke O'Nien, leaving the Sunderland captain in some discomfort on the ground.

It took some time for O'Nien to get back to his feet, raising concerns, yet he was able to continue, while Conway received an early yellow card.

Mike Dodds chants

Sunderland came into the game full of confidence after back-to-back wins over West Brom and Leeds, under interim boss Dodds. Those results have led to praise for Dodds, with some fans suggesting he should be given the job permanently.

In the away end at Ashton Gate, the travelling Sunderland fans were chanting Dodds' name at the start of the match. The first-team coach is expected to retain a significant role with the senior team once Beale is appointed at the Stadium of Light.

West Brom loanee taunt Anthony Patterson

Sunderland conceded the decisive penalty in the 20th minute after a short pass from Anthony Patterson was intercepted, before the Sunderland keeper brought down Robins midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman in the box.

Gardner-Hickman, who is on loan from West Brom, quickly got to his feet and shouted in Patterson's face after the penalty was awarded. The Sunderland keeper has an excellent record saving penalties, yet wasn't able to keep this one out as Conway sent him the wrong way.

Hemir's absence

For the third match running, Sunderland striker Hemir wasn't named in the matchday squad, after the 20-year-old played 90 minutes for the club's under-21s side against Tottenham in the Premier League Cup earlier in the week.

Hemir is expected to play for the under-21s team against Arsenal in Premier League 2 on Monday, with Jay Matete and Timothee Pembele also set to feature at Eppleton CW following lengthy injury setbacks.