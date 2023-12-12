News you can trust since 1873
Mason Burstow playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDMason Burstow playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Mason Burstow playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland U21s player rating photos after Tottenham loss - including five 7s as Chelsea loanee features

Player ratings after Sunderland U21 were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham U21s in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.
Published 11th Dec 2023, 21:38 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 08:28 GMT

Sunderland's under-21s side were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in the Premier League Cup – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow, Nectarios Triantis, Hemir Semedo and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop all started for Graeme Murty's side at Eppleton CW, just a day before the senior side's Championship fixture against Leeds.

Yet the hosts found themselves two goals down inside six minutes after goals from Jude Soonsup-Bell and Rio Kyermaten, with substitute Harry Gardiner scoring a late consolation goal in second-half stoppage time.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:



1. Nathan Bishop - 6

Was beaten at his near post for Tottenham’s first goal but made a couple of decent saves to deny Will Lankshear and Yago Alonso in the second half. 6 Photo: Frank Reid



2. Ben Crompton - 6

Looked to get forward from right-back in the first half. Made some important defensive contributions when it looked like Spurs could break forward. 6 Photo: Frank Reid



3. Nectarios Triantis - 7

Tried to be positive in possession and played a few probing passes down the right channel, even if a few were overhit. Swept up dander well at the back and was withdrawn just after the hour mark. 7 Photo: Frank Reid



4. Henry Fieldson - 5

Allowed both Soonsup-Bell and Kyermaten to get a shot off for Tottenham’s goal. Recovered as Sunderland shored things up at the back following a shaky start. 5 Photo: National World

