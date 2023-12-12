Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty has been assisting the club’s interim coaching team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking last week.

The Black Cats are still searching for a new head coach after parting company with Mowbray just over a week ago, with an interview process taking place. First-team coach Mike Dodds was placed in temporary charge for home games against West Brom and Leeds, assisted by first-team coach Michael Proctor and goalkeeping coach Alessandro Barcherini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murty, who had two separate spells as caretaker boss at SPL side Rangers, joined Sunderland in October last year and has also been helping the club’s transition period over the last week.

“I’m helping the first-team group,” Murty told the Echo after Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham in the Premier League Cup. “I’ve been asked to join that group for the moment, for the interim. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my part in it, it’s a different side to it. Obviously the main body of my work is going to be here and as you see it’s something that every member of staff is really, really invested in.

“All the management staff were here tonight casting an eye over the group, making sure people were doing it properly and making sure they’re aware of the next person who is in line.”

Murty also appreciates the support he received from Mowbray over the last 14 months, with first-team players regularly dropping down into the under-21s setup to gain valuable game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved working with him,” Murty replied when asked about Mowbray. “He was a really open and genuine, really approachable person who didn’t impose upon a younger member of staff with his ideas. He actually trusted you and really made you believe you were a really good coach so you could just go on and coach and get on with the job that you saw fit.