Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mason Burstow joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day - but what will the next 12 months hold for the 20-year-old forward?

Burstow is still searching for his first Black Cats goal after nine Championship appearances, including seven starts, while he turned down other offers to move to Wearside. After a deal was reached, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club’s website: “Mason is one of the brightest young centre forwards on the cusp of the Premier League environment and he is a player that we have monitored for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The moment that he became available, we did everything within our power to ensure we were his preferred destination and after fielding multiple offers from the UK and overseas, we are delighted that he has chosen Sunderland.”

A reason for the delay was that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wanted to take a closer look at Burstow over pre-season, while the forward started the Blues’ Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon in August, and came off the bench against West Ham and Luton in the Premier League.

Sunderland were also trying to sign the striker permanently but settled on a loan agreement. “I knew at the start of the window there was interest,” Burstow told the Echo in October when asked about Sunderland’s approach. “It was mainly to buy me but then Chelsea weren’t having it and obviously I was part of Chelsea being on the bench a few times and coming on.

“Eventually Pochettino gave me the go ahead to go out on loan and that’s when Sunderland came straight back in. I knew they had interest the whole window, I knew they were watching me which made it a no brainer to come here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Burstow signed a season long-loan deal at Sunderland, Chelsea do have the option to recall him in January, like when Everton recalled Ellis Simms last season. Still, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray doesn’t expect that clause to be activated by the Premier League club.

“I'm expecting him to be here for the season,” said Mowbray when asked about Burstow’s loan deal in October. “I'm sure there will be a recall in there - every loan these days seems to have a recall. Chelsea seem to have turned the corner a little bit in terms of results though, so maybe there won't be such urgency to recall a young boy to do a man's job for them.”

In the short team, Burstow will be trying to force his way back into Sunderland’s starting XI after playing just two minutes in the Black Cats’ last three fixtures. "Mason has been fine," said Mowbray when asked about the striker’s reaction earlier this month.