Man Utd's Amad discusses Sunderland loan spell and aspirations amid Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester links
Manchester United winger Amad has been discussing his loan spell at Sunderland.
Manchester United winger Amad says he learnt a lot both on and off the pitch during his loan spell at Sunderland.
The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last season, helping the club reach the Championship play-offs.
Sunderland were tracking Amad’s situation over the summer, before he suffered a knee injury which kept him sidelined for several months. Multiple Championship clubs, including Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester, have also been credited with interest in a loan move for the player, who made his long-awaited comeback during Manchester United's 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest last week.
Speaking to United's website about his loan spell at Sunderland, Amad said: "It was very good for me because I learned a lot of things on and off the pitch. Now I've got confidence and more experience to play every three days, which is important for me because in the Premier League that's what it's like. It was a very good experience for me.
"It was my first time playing a lot of games every three days. It was hard but I want to play more football, to come back [to United] and play. The fans were good with me, they loved me a lot and when I was on the pitch I did my best to repay their confidence."
Amad has confirmed he won't be joining up with Ivory Coast's national team squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Despite interest from elsewhere, there could be more opportunities for Amad in Manchester United’s first team, especially with Jadon Sancho expected to leave Old Trafford this month.