Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United winger Amad says he learnt a lot both on and off the pitch during his loan spell at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last season, helping the club reach the Championship play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were tracking Amad’s situation over the summer, before he suffered a knee injury which kept him sidelined for several months. Multiple Championship clubs, including Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester, have also been credited with interest in a loan move for the player, who made his long-awaited comeback during Manchester United's 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest last week.

Speaking to United's website about his loan spell at Sunderland, Amad said: "It was very good for me because I learned a lot of things on and off the pitch. Now I've got confidence and more experience to play every three days, which is important for me because in the Premier League that's what it's like. It was a very good experience for me.

"It was my first time playing a lot of games every three days. It was hard but I want to play more football, to come back [to United] and play. The fans were good with me, they loved me a lot and when I was on the pitch I did my best to repay their confidence."