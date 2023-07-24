Sunderland have shown interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop this summer - but will he be allowed to leave Old Trafford?

The Black Cats are looking to sign a new goalkeeper, following Alex Bass’ loan move to AFC Wimbledon, and have already seen an approach knocked back for Bishop.

The 23-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, has travelled with United’s squad for their US pre-season tour but was an unused substitute during their friendly match against Arsenal.

Andre Onana’s arrival from Inter Milan should also allow United to let some of their other keepers leave this summer.

To find out more, we caught up with United reporter Steven Railston from Manchester Evening News to ask about Bishop’s situation:

How is Bishop viewed at United in terms of being a first-team player?

SR: “Bishop hasn’t made a first-team debut at Old Trafford and he made the matchday squad on just four occasions in the Premier League last season. He definitely needs a move away and regular game time at this stage of his career.”

Are United eventually prepared to let him leave this summer?

SR: “Bishop wanted a loan last summer and I was told he pushed for a temporary move again in the January transfer window, but the club felt they had to keep him to prevent being left short for keepers in the academy or at first-team level.

“United will allow him to leave on a permanent deal before the window closes, as it’s the last chance to receive a transfer fee for him.”

How has he done for the club’s youth teams?

SR: “Bishop only made nine appearances in the academy last season and I was there to watch a handful of those games. He’s a capable shot-stopper and he’s always struck me as a confident goalkeeper, who isn’t afraid to be vocal.

“He spoke well when I talked to him at the start of last season and he’s definitely above academy level, but he’s not played senior football higher than League Two and I imagine he’ll have to improve again to challenge for the No.1 spot at Sunderland.”

“His loan move at Mansfield in 2021/22 was successful and he helped his side reach the League Two play-off final at Wembley.”

What are his main strengths and weaknesses?

SR: “I’d say Bishop is competent with the ball at his feet and comfortable playing it out from the back. He’s also a decent shot-stopper and he’s saved a few important penalties during his time playing for the club’s academy.

“But he’s not the tallest goalkeeper, standing at around 6ft 1in, so he might not be the most imposing in the Championship.”

What sort of fee would United want for him?

SR: “United have sold youngsters Zidane Iqbal, Ethan Laird and Charlie Savage this summer and they’ve all been sold for fees below £1million, which makes me believe Bishop would probably be available for half of that figure.

