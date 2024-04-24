Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Amad has deserved more opportunities this season after returning from an injury setback.

The former Sunderland loanee was sidelined with a knee issue during pre-season, ruling him out until December, and has made just six senior appearances this campaign.

Sunderland tried to re-sign Amad on loan during the summer transfer window and again in January but were told the player wasn’t available. But while Manchester United had planned to use Amad more often this term, the 21-year-old has faced competition from Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and 19-year-old Omari Forson.

When asked about Amad ahead of his side’s Premier League match against Sheffield United, Ten Hag said: “Amad deserves it, but don’t forget he had a long period in the season injured, so we rebuilt him and now he has had some opportunities and a real contribution. He played in a position that is not his best position.