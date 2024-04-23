Dodds opens up on surprise Sunderland return as former boss takes new role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland interim manager Mike Dodds has revealed Corry Evans’ return in Saturday’s win against Millwall was not planned.

The midfielder suffered a serious knee injury against Middlesbrough in January 2023 and has been patiently working his way back towards full fitness in recent weeks. Despite returning to the matchday squad for the win over the Lions, Dodds has stressed he would not have called upon the Northern Ireland international ‘in ideal circumstances’ after he was forced into the action by an injury that has brought an early end to Dan Neil’s season.

He told The Echo: ”Corry has been training with us for a number of weeks now, and just had one very minor setback within that. In ideal circumstances you wouldn't have to call upon him but we had to change the shape a couple of times to try and create something, to get something going. The top end of the pitch is an area where we're still trying to find solutions and more ideas to be more of a threat.”

Former Sunderland manager takes up key role

There was a surprise move involving two former Sunderland managers announced on Tuesday morning.

Martin O’Neill has been confirmed as successor to Howard Wilkinson as chairman of the League Managers Association as the latter prepares to bring down the curtain on a tenure spanning around 33 years at the end of the season. O’Neill spent 14 months in charge at the Stadium of Light between December 2011 and March 2013 but has been out of work since he left Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2019.

After taking up his new role, he said: “I am extremely proud to be voted the new LMA Chair by my fellow managers. I am succeeding Howard Wilkinson who has, for over 30 years, overseen the growth of the LMA and served its members with great distinction, dedication and passion.”

Boro boss opens up on controversy in Leeds United defeat

Monday night brought something of a thriller in the Championship as Leeds United boosted their hopes of returning to the Premier League with a 4-3 win at Middlesbrough.

There was no shortage of controversy at the Riverside Stadium as Boro boss Michael Carrick bemoaned a controversial decision during the game that ultimately led to brought an end to a fine run of form from his side. The former Manchester United and England midfielder was unhappy after Wilfried Gnonto was ruled to be onside when he fired Leeds into a 3-2 lead just six minutes before half-time despite looking as if he was offside.

Speaking after the game, Carrick said: “The offside goal (Leeds’ third) is a massive, massive decision, not just for us, but I’m sure there are two other teams that have been affected by it too, in the bigger picture. It’s such a big thing. We asked the boys to defend well and hold the line together, and the line is impeccable really.”