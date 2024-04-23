Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill has been named as new chairman of the League Managers Association.

The 72-year-old replaces another former Black Cats boss after Howard Wilkinson revealed he was bringing an end to his 33-year chairmanship at the end of the season. O’Neill had a 14-month managerial reign at the Stadium of Light after he initially put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract in December 2011. His time in charge got underway with a 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers and the former Aston Villa boss oversaw memorable victories over the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool before he departed in March 2013 following a run of eight games without a win that left the Black Cats sat perilously close to the Premier League relegation zone.

O’Neill went on to manage the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest following his departure from Wearside - but has not returned to the dugout since leaving Forest during the summer of 2019. The former Northern Ireland international has undertaken media work during the last five years and will now step into a new role as LMA chairman following Wilkinson’s decision to step down.

After his appointment was confirmed, O’Neill said: “I am extremely proud to be voted the new LMA Chair by my fellow managers. I am succeeding Howard Wilkinson who has, for over 30 years, overseen the growth of the LMA and served its members with great distinction, dedication and passion.

“The support I have received from the LMA throughout my time as a manager has been hugely important to me and I am delighted to have the opportunity to give something back to the association. I very much look forward to working alongside Richard Bevan and the team. I would like to build on the work Howard has done so diligently and hopefully continue to support the current and next generation of LMA members.”

Reflecting on his time as Chair, Wilkinson commented: “I am immensely honoured to have been the Chair of the LMA and I am tremendously proud of the association that stands before us today – we’ve come a long way in the last 30 plus years. The association has grown beyond any expectations we had when we originally sat down at Elland Road to discuss the way forward all those years ago.

