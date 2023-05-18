Lynden Gooch says Sunderland can be proud of their efforts this season despite the club’s play-off heartache against Luton Town.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road, losing 3-2 on aggregate, putting an end to their first season back in the Championship.

“Yeah look we’re all devastated in there,” Gooch told Sunderland’s website after the match.

“We’ve given everything all season just to get in and of course we’re really disappointed after winning the first leg.

“It’s a positive season overall and I’m sure when the dust settles we’ll look back on a good season, a really young group, a lot of adversity, a lot of injuries throughout the squad.

“It’s tough at the minute but we can still be proud.”

Gooch, 27, has been at Sunderland for over a decade and was a key member of the side which won promotion from League One just a year ago.

“From a year ago we’ve come on a lot,” he added. “To be in this position was great in the first place, but it doesn’t take away how disappointed we are.

“We were desperate to get through and unfortunately we came up short.”

“Obviously now we just need to have a bit of a break and switch off and get ready for next season.

“I think this will make everyone a lot stronger, especially the younger players who have never experienced this before.

“I’ve been here before at the club and I’m sure we’ll bounce back and be a lot stronger for it.”

Gooch also thanked Sunderland’s loyal supporters who have backed the team throughout the campaign.

“Brilliant. Even at the end it was tough with all the (Luton) fans running on. Them (the Sunderland fans) singing and backing all the lads meant a lot to us.

“We are bitterly disappointed for them that we didn’t get through and give them another day at Wembley.

“They have been fantastic all season so I just want to say thank you to them.”

Sunderland’s fixtures for the 2023/24 Championship season will be released next month on Thursday, June 22 at 9am.

