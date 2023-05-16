'Amazing season': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Luton defeat as Cats go out of play-offs
How Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Kenilworth Road.
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Luton at Kenilworth Road as they were knocked out of the Championship play-offs 3-2 on aggregate – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The visitors fell a goal down inside 10 minutes when Hatters defender Gabriel Osho converted from close range following a corner.
Sunderland rallied during a challenging first half but conceded again two minutes before the interval when Tom Lockyer headed home Alfie Doughty’s cross.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Luton at Kenilworth Road: