BREAKING
Trai Hume playing for Sunderland against Luton Town.
'Amazing season': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Luton defeat as Cats go out of play-offs

How Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Kenilworth Road.

By Phil Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 22:17 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 22:17 BST

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Luton at Kenilworth Road as they were knocked out of the Championship play-offs 3-2 on aggregate – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The visitors fell a goal down inside 10 minutes when Hatters defender Gabriel Osho converted from close range following a corner.

Sunderland rallied during a challenging first half but conceded again two minutes before the interval when Tom Lockyer headed home Alfie Doughty’s cross.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Luton at Kenilworth Road:

Got away with one poor pass at the start of the second half that could have ended the tie. Badly needed a focal point to try and hit in possession. 5

1. Anthony Patterson - 5

Got away with one poor pass at the start of the second half that could have ended the tie. Badly needed a focal point to try and hit in possession. 5

Had an excellent game for the most part, making some excellent defensive challenges in dangerous situations. Has had an amazing season. 7

2. Trai Hume - 7

Had an excellent game for the most part, making some excellent defensive challenges in dangerous situations. Has had an amazing season. 7

Battled as best as he could but was always going to be a difficult task as the hosts controlled and forged set play openings. 5

3. Luke O’Nien - 5

Battled as best as he could but was always going to be a difficult task as the hosts controlled and forged set play openings. 5

Made one or two good runs to try and break Sunderland out of the pressure they were coming under. Battled tenaciously in defence but on this occasion Luton ruthlessly exploited the lack of height in the Black Cats defence. 5

4. Lynden Gooch - 5

Made one or two good runs to try and break Sunderland out of the pressure they were coming under. Battled tenaciously in defence but on this occasion Luton ruthlessly exploited the lack of height in the Black Cats defence. 5

