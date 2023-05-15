Luton midfielder Jordan Clark says the side weren’t at their best against Sunderland on Saturday but expects a different game in the second leg at Kenilworth Road.

Sunderland will take a 2-1 lead into Tuesday’s fixture after goals from Amad and Trai Hume saw them overcome a one-goal deficit at the Stadium of Light - following Elijah Adebayo’s opener for The Hatters.

“We started the game and got the goal, I thought that there was no way we were going to lose this game,” Clark told Luton’s website after the match.

“Fair play to them, they’re a good side and they’ve got some really good players. We know that at our place it’s going to be a different game and we’ll make it difficult.

“It’s a big pitch (at the Stadium of Light), fans were good for them and created a good atmosphere. I’m just looking forward to Tuesday now, I can’t wait.

“It wasn’t like us, I thought we could have played into the strikers a little bit more, especially in the second half I thought we weren’t great, but obviously we’re still in the tie.

“We just need to work on some things over the next few days, recover, watch the clips and watch the game back, learn where we could have been better and just take it to Tuesday full of positivity because we’re good enough to beat anyone at our place.”

There will be plenty on the line during Tuesday’s second leg, with both sides aiming to reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

“It’s the play-offs to get to the promised land,” added Clark. “It’s the biggest game of everyone’s career, barring the players who’ve already played in the Premier League.

“This is what you play football for, this is what you dreamed of when you were a little kid, to play in the Premier League.

