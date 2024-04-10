Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman says the officials will be devastated after failing to award two penalties during Sunderland’s goalless draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The hosts had two big appeals for a spot kick, with the first coming in the first half, when Crysencio Summerville’s shot hit Dan Ballard’s arm. When discussing the incident on Sky after the match, studio pundit Goodman said: “I think if the referee has the opportunity to look at this, if we had VAR in the Championship I think they would be sending the referee to the monitor for that, because he (Ballard) leans. It’s not the fact it hits him on the elbow, it’s the fact he leans in to stop that shot from going on target.”

Former Sunderland and Leeds player Michael Bridges was also in the Sky Sports studio and added: “It’s definitely an unnatural position. I think the referee’s positioning is absolutely spot on, but the speed of the ball for me. When you see it slowed down we’ve all got that luxury. It’s so fast, so that is where the referee has a big call to make, but he’s got the perfect view of that.”

Leeds had another penalty appeal turned down in the second half when Luke O’Nien handled the ball after jumping alongside Leeds defender Joe Rodon.

When discussing the second appeal, Bridges said: “There are two things I thought they could have given on O’Nien because you can see the left hand, he’s got hold of Rodon’s shirt inside that six-yard area. The left hand goes down the back, he’s got Rodon’s shirt and is pulling him down. Then the punch towards the ball, it hits the hand blatantly. It takes the sting out of the cross so Joe Rodon can’t get his head on and enough power on the ball. That is an unnatural position. After the penalty is not given, he (O’Nien) goes away shaking his hand because the ball has actually hurt his own hand.”

Despite the blatant handball from O’Nien, Goodman said he felt it was harder for referee Tim Robinson to spot, due to the number of players obstructing the officials’ view.

“I thought this was harder to spot,” added Goodman. “We’ve just seen the assistant’s view. Can you categorically say at full speed? I thought that was harder to spot. The referee was on the blind side and I think he’s a long way away. I thought the first one was potentially easier.