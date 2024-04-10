Leeds defender delivers honest verdict after Sunderland draw and Luke O’Nien handball incident
Leeds defender Joe Rodon says he didn’t get a clear view of Luke O’Nien’s handball during his side’s goalless draw against Sunderland at Elland Road.
The hosts were denied a second-half penalty after Rodon challenged O’Nien for the ball, before it hit the Sunderland defender’s raised arm. Leeds boss Daniel Farke and pundits on Sky Sports said the hosts were denied an obvious spot kick, despite the Black Cats’ impressive defensive efforts over the course of the match.
When asked about the penalty incident on Sky immediately after the game, Rodon admitted: “To be honest I didn’t really see anything because it was kind of behind me. We’ve had 95 minutes to try and score and it didn’t happen tonight. A point’s a point and we’ll move onto Saturday.”
On the referee’s decision not to award a penalty, Leeds forward Patrick Bamford added: “To be honest I thought he was going to give it because the ref was looking straight at it, sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it goes against you. As Joe said, it's a point and it could be an important point."
Leeds recorded 70 per cent possession at Elland Road but registered just one effort on target, missing the chance to go top of the Championship. When asked about the side’s frustrating evening against Sunderland, Rodon replied: "I thought first half we were a bit more dominant in possession but it didn’t really fall for us tonight. To be fair to the boys they gave everything and it just wasn’t our night so we keep moving.”
