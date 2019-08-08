League One transfer rumours: Sunderland target speaks out on move as Pompey move for defender ruled out
Sunderland and their League One rivals may still have the rest of the month to complete deals – but transfer talk continues to hit the headlines.
And with the Black Cats still eyeing new faces, they have been the subject of plenty of rumours.
Here’s the latest deal talk from around the third tier:
Rumoured Sunderland target Tom Pearce has spoken out on his summer move – which saw him shun supposed interest from the Black Cats and Barnsley in order to join Wigan. The former Leeds full-back revealed how signing for the Latics was the ‘perfect move’ for him, given the geography and links with existing players at the club (Various)
Portsmouth were thought to be keen on a move for former Black Cats-linked defender Clark Robertson, only for Paul Warne to shoot down the rumours (Portsmouth News)
Wigan are eyeing a move for Wolves attacking midfielder Bright Enobakhare – who is a top transfer target for Coventry City this summer (The Sun)
Southend United, Peterborough and Bolton are all battling it out to clinch Manchester United youngster Ethan Hamilton, who is available on loan (Daily Mail)
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Graham Coughlan has admitted Bristol Rovers are still on the hunt for a striker, having missed out on a deal for Ched Evans (Bristol Live)
Shrewsbury Town are believed to be tracking Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh – but the Robins are waiting to see if there is Championship interest in the youngster (Shropshire Star)
Jack Hobbs has agreed a new contract with Bolton Wanderers, although he won’t be able to play for the club until the EFL ratify the deal (Bolton News)
Peterborough have turned down a bid of £4million for a star man, believed to be former Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney (Peterborough Telegraph)
Youngster Leon Maloney could swap Portsmouth for Holland, having been offered the chance to train with FC Volendam for a two-week period (Portsmouth News)
Karl Robinson admits he doesn’t expect any more outgoings from Oxford United – and is hopeful his top striker targets won’t be poached by other clubs (Oxford Mail)