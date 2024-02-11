Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland made it back-to-back home wins after a 3-1 victory over Plymouth - and there was plenty to discuss following the match.

After Argyle striker Ryan Hardie put the hosts ahead in the 39th minute, second-half goals from Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham gave Michael Beale's side all three points. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Beale thanks Sunderland supporters

There was an emotional moment early in the game when Sunderland fans showed their support for Beale and his family. Beale's four-year-old niece Poppy is fighting leukemia and has gone through a bone marrow match and transplant.

In the fourth minute, the Stadium of Light crowd reacted with a huge applause, with Beale tapping his heart to say thank you. The Sunderland boss once again thanked fans for their 'incredible' support after the match.

Ekwah finds a gap in the wall

After an honest conversation in the Sunderland dressing room at half-time, the Black Cats drew level seven minutes after the interval, following a short free-kick and low shot from Ekwah into the bottom corner.

Plymouth had been using Morgan Whittaker as a draught excluder, lying behind the visitors' wall, to prevent a low effort at goal, yet Ekwah still managed to find a gap after the opposition players dispersed.

Plymouth left a man short

The visitors were then left a player short when Clarke put Sunderland ahead just before the hour mark. Plymouth midfielder Adam Forshaw had just gone off the field to receive treatment but wasn't allowed back onto the pitch.

Argyle boss Ian Foster expressed his disappointment with the officials after the game. On Forshaw not being allowed back onto the pitch, the Pilgrims boss said: "My understanding is that a player has got to spend 30 seconds off the pitch, which he did. They wouldn't allow him on."

Former Sunderland players return to Wearside

To score Sunderland's second goal, Clarke beat former Black Cats player Bali Mumba, 22, to the ball before wriggling into a shooting position and bending a shot into the far corner. It was a challenging afternoon for Mumba, who showed his frustration when he was substituted in the 72nd minute. Ex-Sunderland loanee Brendan Galloway, now 27, also started for Plymouth and has been a regular for Argyle in recent weeks.

Jobe Bellingham's admission

This was only the third time this season that Bellingham hasn't started in the league for Sunderland. The 18-year-old midfielder came off the bench with clear instructions, though, making an immediate impact to score within minutes of his introduction.

Bellingham was able to dribble into the Plymouth penalty area before cutting inside onto his right foot and curling an effort past goalkeeper Conor Hazard. When the teenager was walking off the pitch after the full-time whistle, Sunderland coach Michael Proctor congratulated Bellingham, saying: "I told you." With a smile on his face, the midfielder replied: "I don't want to say, you were right. You were right."

