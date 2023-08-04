News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Ipswich injury blow for Sunderland fixture as Kieran McKenna also provides Nathan Broadhead update

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has provided an injury update ahead of his side’s Championship fixture against Sunderland.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST

Ipswich will be without first-choice goalkeeper Christian Walton for their Championship opener against Sunderland - with the 27-year-old set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Walton played all 46 League One fixtures for The Tractor Boys as they were promoted last season but has suffered a tear to the plantar fascia in his foot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s going to be more like a few months than a few weeks,” confirmed Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna when asked about Walton ahead of his side’s trip to Sunderland.

Walton’s injury means Czech stopper Vaclav Hladky is set to start in goal for Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Most Popular

“Of course, it’s a blow for Christian, because he was really looking forward to the season and testing himself again at this level,” McKenna admitted.

“Any team would miss Christian’s qualities. But Vas has been terrific for us on and off the pitch in the last 18 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He played in my first game, showed his qualities, kept a clean sheet. I thought he was terrific in pretty much every game last season.”

Former Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead and midfielder Massimon Luongo have also been managing injury issues over the last week but are set to travel with the Ipswich squad for the Sunderland fixture.

“They’re available to travel,” explained McKenna. “We’re going to bring a few extra because we’ve had some niggles, so we’ll bring a few extra up to Sunderland and we’ll make the decision if not Sunday, then after training tomorrow.

“But they’ve returned to training this week, so that’s a big positive.”

Related topics:IpswichSunderland