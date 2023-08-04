Ipswich will be without first-choice goalkeeper Christian Walton for their Championship opener against Sunderland - with the 27-year-old set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Walton played all 46 League One fixtures for The Tractor Boys as they were promoted last season but has suffered a tear to the plantar fascia in his foot.

“It’s going to be more like a few months than a few weeks,” confirmed Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna when asked about Walton ahead of his side’s trip to Sunderland.

Walton’s injury means Czech stopper Vaclav Hladky is set to start in goal for Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

“Of course, it’s a blow for Christian, because he was really looking forward to the season and testing himself again at this level,” McKenna admitted.

“Any team would miss Christian’s qualities. But Vas has been terrific for us on and off the pitch in the last 18 months.

“He played in my first game, showed his qualities, kept a clean sheet. I thought he was terrific in pretty much every game last season.”

Former Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead and midfielder Massimon Luongo have also been managing injury issues over the last week but are set to travel with the Ipswich squad for the Sunderland fixture.

“They’re available to travel,” explained McKenna. “We’re going to bring a few extra because we’ve had some niggles, so we’ll bring a few extra up to Sunderland and we’ll make the decision if not Sunday, then after training tomorrow.