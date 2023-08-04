Our predicted Sunderland XI to face Ipswich Town in the Black Cats’ first game of the 2023/24 Championship season.
Sunderland are preparing for their first Championship game of the season against Ipswich Town - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats boss is set to make several changes following Tuesday’s defeat at Hartlepool, where a rotated team was beaten 5-2.
Sunderland will still be without several injured players for the match against Ipswich, with Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Jay Matete all sidelined.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Ipswich at the Stadium of Light:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture last season as Sunderland reached the play-offs. He now has more competition following the signing of Nathan Bishop. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume, 21, became a regular starter for Sunderland in the second half of last season and was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
While West Ham have been credited with interest in the centre-back, Ballard, 23, will be keen to play regularly again after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury. He appears to be Sunderland’s first-choice centre-back at this stage. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien wasn’t named in the squad for Sunderland’s pre-season friendly at Hartlepool due to personal reasons but should be available to face Ipswich. Photo: Frank Reid