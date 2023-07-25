Former Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead has set his sights on reaching the Premier League with Ipswich - after helping the club win promotion to the Championship.

The 25-year-old signed for The Tractor Boys on a permanent transfer in January, before scoring eight goals in 19 League One appearances during the second half of last season.

After four years in the third tier, Ipswich will face Sunderland on their Championship return at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, August 6, while Broadhead has even greater aspirations.

"The club want to get to the Premier League, so I want to get to the Premier League," he said.

“All we need to do is listen to the manager because he’s got the best knowledge.

"Everybody needs to stick on plan and hopefully we can get to the Premier League with Ipswich.”

Kieran McKenna’s side won 13 of their final 15 league matches last season (drawing the other two) as they were promoted from League One, with Broadhead hopeful they can maintain that momentum.

"Hopefully we can start off like we ended last season for the fans,” the 25-year-old added.

"We just need to keep the ball out of our net, but I believe we can score many goals in the Championship.

"I believe this team is capable of playing in the Championship and doing well. We just need to believe in ourselves, believe in the manager and the backroom staff.”

After his impressive loan spell on Wearside during the 2021/22 season, the Black Cats tried to re-sign Broadhead from Everton last summer.

There were then suggestions Sunderland could make another move for the forward in January, after his loan spell at Wigan was cut short, yet the club had moved onto other targets.

That allowed Ipswich to sign Broadhead for a reported fee of £1.5million, plus add-ons, as they finished second with 98 points in League One.

"If you looked at the stats we were the best team in the league by far last season,” Broadhead added.

“That’s why I came to Ipswich, the way that we play, the manager.

“Hopefully this season we can do the same. I’m confident.