Huddersfield's caretaker manager Jon Worthington has acknowledged Sunderland's young team but says he wants to focus on his side's strengths.

The Terriers are still looking for a new boss following Darren Moore's sacking at the end of January, with Worthington taking charge of a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday and 5-3 defeat at Southampton as the club battle to avoid relegation.

"I'm just excited. I'm raring to go for the game and I know the players are," said Worthington ahead of back-to-back home games against Sunderland and Hull. "They seem really sharp in training and have been really responsive to what us as a coaching staff have asked. I'm just really looking forward to it."

Huddersfield beat Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light back in November, with Delano Burgzorg, who is unavailable due to an ankle injury, scoring the winner. When asked if he can look into the reverse fixture from earlier in the season, Worthington replied: "Not really. Definitely when I look at the opposition I always look at their previous games so we know what to expect. Always my focus is on us and how we can get the players in the right positions where we think they can cause problems."

On Sunderland, he added: "Good team, young team. I think they've got some good individuals. Every game is a challenge and we won't be treating it any different to the previous two games."

Worthington was also asked how he wants his side to play, to which he replied: "I think for me it's trying to be as on the front foot as possible, be aggressive as we can to win the ball as high up the pitch as possible, as close to the opposition's goal. I'm a big believer in reactive pressure in terms of if you do make a mistake or you lose the ball in the attacking half that we win it back as quickly as possible to create more opportunities around their goal.