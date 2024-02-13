News you can trust since 1873
Jobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDJobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Michael Beale's Sunderland team to play Huddersfield after Jobe Bellingham call: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Huddersfield Town in their Championship fixture at the John Smith's Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Huddersfield Town - but who will start for Michael Beale’s side?

The Black Cats have taken seven points from their last three league games following Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light. Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and were beaten 5-3 by Southampton on Saturday, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington still in charge following Darren Moore's sacking last month.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Terriers:

The Sunderland keeper will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet since the side’s 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet since the side’s 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day. Photo: Frank Reid

While he provided good cover at left-back, Hume has been more effective since returning to his natural right-back position in recent weeks.

2. RB: Trai Hume

While he provided good cover at left-back, Hume has been more effective since returning to his natural right-back position in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid

After suffering a minor shoulder injury in the closing stages against Middlesbrough, the centre-back was able to play the full match against Plymouth and produced a dominant display.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

After suffering a minor shoulder injury in the closing stages against Middlesbrough, the centre-back was able to play the full match against Plymouth and produced a dominant display. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien has only missed one league game this season, when he was suspended for the game against Birmingham for picking up five yellow cards.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has only missed one league game this season, when he was suspended for the game against Birmingham for picking up five yellow cards. Photo: Frank Reid

