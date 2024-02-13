The Black Cats have taken seven points from their last three league games following Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light. Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and were beaten 5-3 by Southampton on Saturday, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington still in charge following Darren Moore's sacking last month.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Terriers:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper will be hoping to keep his first clean sheet since the side’s 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
While he provided good cover at left-back, Hume has been more effective since returning to his natural right-back position in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
After suffering a minor shoulder injury in the closing stages against Middlesbrough, the centre-back was able to play the full match against Plymouth and produced a dominant display. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien has only missed one league game this season, when he was suspended for the game against Birmingham for picking up five yellow cards. Photo: Frank Reid