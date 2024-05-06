Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s under-21s side secured their place in the quarter-finals of Premier League 2 after coming from behind to beat Wolves 4-1 at Eppleton CW.

Graeme Murty’s side found themselves behind at half-time, before second-half goals from Ben Middlemas, Trey Ogunsuyi, Tom Watson and Timur Tutierov gave the hosts a deserved win. The young Black Cats will face West Ham in the last eight of the competition next week.

Sunderland made just one change following their 4-0 win over Blackburn in their last league game, with Trey Ogunsuyi replacing Timur Tutierov up front. It looked like that alteration may be reversed after just 15 minutes, though, when Ogunsuyi clashed heads with Wolves defender Alfie Pond, yet both players were eventually able to continue.

The visitors did register the first effort on target as Tawanda Chirewa forced an early save from Black Cats goalkeeper Adam Richardson, yet Sunderland created the better chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Ellis Taylor provided a good outlet from right-back for the hosts, receiving a pass from Harrison Jones in the 21st minute, before cutting inside and testing goalkeeper Jimmy Storer with a low effort. Sunderland continued to threaten as Taylor saw an effort cleared off the line, while Ogunsuyi couldn’t quite convert Harrison Jones’ low cross from the left.

Wolves then capitalised on a Sunderland error as goalkeeper Adam Richardson took a heavy touch inside his own box and was dispossessed by Fraser, who was presented with an easy chance to open the scoring right before the interval.

Sunderland made a bright start to the second half, though, drawing level 12 minutes after the restart. Caden Kelly did well to keep the ball while pressurised by Wolves defenders, before knocking it back to Middlemas who equalised with a controlled effort into the top corner.

The young Black Cats continued to threaten and were eventually rewarded after an excellent team goal. The move included 13 passes, with Jones producing a fine crossfield pass. Taylor then found Kelly who set up Ogunsuyi to score with 11 minutes remaining.

Sunderland secured the win four minutes from time after a composed finish from Watson, before Wolves forward Ty Barnett was shown a second yellow card for a bad tackle on Ogunsuyi. Sunderland substitute Timur Tutierov then added a fourth in stoppage time.

Sunderland U21s XI: Richardson, Taylor, Fieldson, Bell, Bainbridge (Lavery, 87), Middlemas, Burke (Tutierov, 90), Kelly (Ryder, 90+5), Watson (J. Jones, 90+5), H. Jones, Ogunsuyi