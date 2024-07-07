Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inside track on how Sunderland defender Zak Johnson fared at League of Ireland Premier Division team Dundalk.

Defender Zak Johnson is set to return to Sunderland following a loan spell at Irish side Dundalk - but how did he fare?

The 19-year-old signed for the League of Ireland Premier Division team in February and made 18 appearances following the move. Johnson’s loan deal came to an end as Dundalk were beaten 1-0 at Shamrock Rovers on Thursday, with the player set to return to Sunderland for pre-season training.

To find out more we caught up with football journalist James Rogers who covers Dundalk to ask about Johnson’s time at the club:

How has Johnson fared at Dundalk?

JR: “Zak has arguably been Dundalk’s best player this season. The fact he is leaving now means he may not win it but if there was a Player of the Year vote tomorrow he would be the red hot favourite. This has been reflected by the fact he won both the April and May Player of the Month awards from The 1903 Supporters’ Club.

“He only made his debut on March the 15th so wasn’t ever really in the running for the March award and the June vote hasn’t taken place as yet. He has been a rock at the back and in his nine home matches, the side only conceded twice – keeping a club record eight clean sheets in-a-row in the league.”

Have you seen his game improve since he moved there in February?

JR: “He has definitely grown in confidence from playing regularly. A lot of his games have been alongside Andy Boyle, a 33-year-old who was on the books of Preston in the past. Having someone like that with experience alongside him has definitely been a help but Zak has quite often been the more vocal of the two.

“Playing 18 games at this level has definitely helped him as he has come up against different types of strikers and kept the likes of the two leading scorers in the league, Patrick Hoban and Padraig Amond, quiet and scoreless in matches against them.”

What have been his main strengths?

JR: “I would say his leadership. For a teenager, he plays and reads the game as if he has been around a lot longer. You can see why he captained England at under-18 level. He’s quick, he’s strong and he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet and carrying it out of defence.

“He has all the attributes to go on and have a good career. At what exact level it’s difficult to say right now but the levels of desire he showed in his time at Dundalk suggests he really wants it.”

How is he viewed among Dundalk's fans?

JR: “He’s hugely popular with Dundalk fans – many of whom will continue to monitor his progress now. It hasn’t been an easy season so far for the club. Dundalk fans were spoiled for much of the last decade, winning several leagues and Cups and reaching the Europa League group stages twice, including as recently as 2020 when they were in the same group as Arsenal.

“A bit of mismanagement off the field has resulted in the club slipping to the extent it is now in a relegation battle this season but Johnson has been one of the leading lights of the season and was often the first over to supporters after games when results weren’t the best.

“He might have been a loan player but he acted as if he was born and bred in the town. It really mattered to him and that was very evident from the get-go and appreciated by the supporters. I should add he was the last player off the pitch last night in against Shamrock Rovers and left to chants of ‘Zak Johnson, we want you to stay’ which sums up his relationship with the fans.”

Do you think the experience has prepared him to play at a higher level?

JR: “For me, he has been one of the stand out defenders in the entire league this season and this was reflected by his nomination for the league’s Player of the Month award for May. It’s obviously a huge step up to go to the Championship but another loan spell at a League One or Two club would be a good breeding ground for him.