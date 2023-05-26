The futures of Leeds duo Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt could become clearer after the final round of Premier League fixtures this weekend.

The Whites must beat Tottenham on the final day of the season to stand a chance of staying in the top flight - and their divisional status will impact players returning to Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cresswell has been linked with Sunderland over the last year but made 28 Championship appearances for Millwall after signing for the Lions on loan last July.

The centre-back missed the end of the 2022/23 campaign after fracturing his eye socket, but stayed in South London to support the club’s play-off push.

When asked about the chances of re-signing Cresswell, Millwall boss Gary Rowett told the South London Press: “He is going to be a top centre-half and a top player – certainly in the second half of the season we saw that oozing out. He was absolutely fantastic before his injury. He was a really big loss to us.

“It’s not fair for me to comment on other club’s position on their players but I would imagine if Leeds are in the Championship next season then he would have that experience and a chance of staking a claim for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Leeds are in the Premier League then I suppose they would have a conversation of which way they want to go – Charlie may be part of that or he may not. He has developed well and shown what he is about. Another strong season next year and he is not far away from being a Premier League player.”

Forward Joe Gelhardt, who has four years left on his Leeds contract, is in a similar position following his loan spell at Sunderland.

When asked about the chances of re-signing the 21-year-old back in April, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray said: "If it was a possibility it’s something. But there are a lot of things in the way

"We all like him. For next year, that’s Leeds’ call and the player’s call, but I’ve enjoyed working with him because as we all see, there have been days when it hasn’t gone to plan for him, but he’s still worked and chased and fought and you can never knock a player who does that for you."

Advertisement Hide Ad