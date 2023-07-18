Championship sides will be able to name nine substitutes during the 2023/24 season - giving teams more options from the bench.

The new rule is likely to favour clubs with bigger squads, but could also help academy prospects or those coming back from injury setbacks.

Here are five Sunderland players who could benefit from the new rule:

Elliot Embleton

After playing a significant part in Sunderland’s promotion from League One, scoring nine goals and providing six assists, Embleton missed the second half of last season after suffering a broken leg.

While he hasn’t been part of the Black Cats’ US tour squad, the 24-year-old could still play a part in pre-season against Real Mallorca and Hartlepool in the coming weeks.

Still, Embleton will be playing catch-up after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with increased competition in Sunderland’s squad.

The midfielder’s versatility could be a big asset for Tony Mowbray’s side, though, and Embleton could receive game time in several different positions.

Chris Rigg

Still only 16, Rigg has already made three first-team appearances in the FA Cup, while he’s also impressed during pre-season.

His goals and performances against South Shields and San Antonio FC this summer have shown why several top-flight clubs were interested in the midfielder, who signed a two-year scholarship deal on Wearside last month.

There appears to be a clear pathway for Rigg to break into Sunderland’s first-team, while it’s likely he’ll move between the senior squad and under-21s team during the upcoming season.

Niall Huggins

Mowbray described Huggins as a ‘bonus ball’ following Sunderland’s pre-season win over Gateshead earlier this month.

The 22-year-old has hardly featured over the past two years due to multiple injury setbacks, but started pre-season early to prepare for the new campaign.

While Sunderland can’t yet rely on Huggins to be considered a regular first-team option, the full-back does provide a capable cover in multiple positions.

The former Leeds defender is comfortable in possession, can operate as a right or left full-back, and even operated in midfield against Gateshead.

Jewison Bennette

While Bennette made an almost immediate impact at Sunderland by scoring an important equaliser at Watford last year, the Costa Rican winger has only just turned 19.

While he may not play ahead of Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke, the teenager showed he can offer raw pace and directness off the bench last season.

While it doesn’t look like a natural position yet, Bennette has also been used in a central position in pre-season, when he scored an excellent goal against San Antonio FC.

Zak Johnson

Johnson was just 16 years and 141 days old when he made his Sunderland debut against Manchester United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy in 2021, becoming the youngest outfield player to represent the Black Cats for over 50 years.

Since then, the centre-back has become a consistent starter for the under-21s side and regularly trained with the first team last season.