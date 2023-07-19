News you can trust since 1873
Firm led by ex-Sunderland director Charlie Methven cleared for Charlton Athletic takeover

League One club Charlton Athletic are set to be taken over after SE7 Partners gained EFL approval.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST

SE7 Partners, the firm run by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven, have been cleared by the EFL and Football Association to take over League One club Charlton.

It was agreed last month that SE7 Partners would buy The Addicks from owner Thomas Sandgaard, who took over in 2020.

Methven stepped down from his director role at Sunderland in 2019 and was criticised for controversial remarks about the club’s support.

He maintained a small stake in the club, which he sold last year, before former Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald also sold his remaining shares.

Methven is one of two directors at SE7 Partners along with Edward Warrick, while a Charlton statement said the takeover could be completed in "a number of days."

Methven was in attendance as Charlton beat Gillingham 3-1 in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, along with former Sunderland chief executive Jim Rodwell, who was appointed The Addicks’ chief operating officer last year.

