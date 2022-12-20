Ex-Sunderland chief executive Jim Rodwell lands new role at Charlton Athletic

Rodwell – who has also recently spent time as interim chief executive at Peterborough United – has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer at the League One club as part of a number of changes announced on Tuesday.

Dean Holden has been appointed as men’s first-team manager, Andy Scott has been appointed as Technical Director and Ed Warrick has been appointed as Finance Director in the other roles.

Charlton owner, Thomas Sandgaard, said: “I am delighted we have been able to appoint such experienced and knowledgeable people to help us move forward.

“Each individual appointed has experience at Championship level or higher and the appointments should give us the structure and stability that we need to progress as a club.

“When the men’s first-team is successful, it lifts the entire club, which is why the additions on the footballing side are so important. Dean Holden is a talented manager, who is well-respected in footballing circles. He’ll bring good experience and knowledge which will help us as we look to get our season back on track.

“I am really pleased we have been able to bring in Andy Scott. He is a highly-regarded individual who has played an important role in the success of a number of clubs and has the vision, skillset and contacts to help move the club forward. He’ll play a key role in the January transfer window and longer term will help further align the direction of our men’s first team and academy.

“The appointment of Jim Rodwell gives us senior leadership, on the ground at The Valley. He has excellent experience and I have been very impressed with what I have seen already.

“Ed Warrick is an excellent professional and will be the perfect replacement for Emma Parker, who leaves her role at the end of the week,” he added in the statement.

Rodwell stepped down as Sunderland’s chief executive officer in February 2021 following Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover at the Stadium of Light and just eight months in the role.

After his departure at Sunderland was confirmed, Rodwell thanked former owner Stewart Donald for the opportunity.

“It was an honour to be appointed CEO of such an iconic club and I will always be grateful for the opportunity Stewart Donald gave me,” said Rodwell. “I also want to thank the board and staff at SAFC for the support they have given me during some exceptionally difficult times.

"It will always be a sadness that I did not get to experience a full and buzzing Stadium of Light as CEO – but the supporters who I have met during my time in the city have only reaffirmed what a wonderful support base the club is so fortunate to have.