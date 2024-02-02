Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a busy end to the transfer window at Sunderland - but what else happened in the Championship on deadline day?

Here are some of the stories concerning the Black Cats' league rivals that you may have missed:

Charlie Wyke completes loan move

While several Championship clubs were trying to sign a striker at the end of the window, Rotherham brought in former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke on loan from Wigan.

The 31-year-old has scored seven goals in 18 League One appearances for the Latics this season but hasn't been a regular starter in recent weeks. Wyke previously played under Rotherham boss Leam Richardson at Wigan.

Norwich sign new striker

Norwich were also able to sign a forward on deadline day, with Dutch striker Sydney Van Hooijdonk arriving from Italian side Bologna on loan - with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Sunderland were credited with interest in the 23-year-old over the summer, yet he stayed at Bologna where he has made 11 appearances and scored once this season. Van Hooijdonk was Norwich's only signing of the window.

Play-off rivals complete seventh signing

Finally, Hull managed to complete their seventh signing of the January window by bringing in winger Anass Zaroury on loan from Burnley.