Ex-Sunderland striker joins Championship club, Norwich seal late transfer plus rivals make seventh signing
Championship transfer news as Sunderland's league rivals complete some late deals on deadline day.
It was a busy end to the transfer window at Sunderland - but what else happened in the Championship on deadline day?
Here are some of the stories concerning the Black Cats' league rivals that you may have missed:
Charlie Wyke completes loan move
While several Championship clubs were trying to sign a striker at the end of the window, Rotherham brought in former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke on loan from Wigan.
The 31-year-old has scored seven goals in 18 League One appearances for the Latics this season but hasn't been a regular starter in recent weeks. Wyke previously played under Rotherham boss Leam Richardson at Wigan.
Norwich sign new striker
Norwich were also able to sign a forward on deadline day, with Dutch striker Sydney Van Hooijdonk arriving from Italian side Bologna on loan - with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.
Sunderland were credited with interest in the 23-year-old over the summer, yet he stayed at Bologna where he has made 11 appearances and scored once this season. Van Hooijdonk was Norwich's only signing of the window.
Play-off rivals complete seventh signing
Finally, Hull managed to complete their seventh signing of the January window by bringing in winger Anass Zaroury on loan from Burnley.
Earlier in the day, Hull signed Turkish international Abdulkadir Omur from Super Lig side Trabzonspor for an undisclosed fee - reported to be in the region of £2million with a significant sell-on clause. Zaroury and Omur followed the arrivals of Billy Sharp, Fabio Carvalho, Ivor Pandur, Ryan Giles and Noah Ohio during the January window.