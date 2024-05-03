Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland defender Callum McFadzean has been released by Wrexham following the club’s promotion to League One - while striker Steven Fletcher has been offered a new deal in North Wales.

Wrexham, who are managed by ex-Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson, finished second in League Two, securing a second successive promotion under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Welsh club have now released their retained list as they prepare to compete in League One next season, with McFadzean, who made just two league appearances this term, one of eight players to be released.

