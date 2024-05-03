Ex-Sunderland player released after promotion as former Cats striker is offered new deal

Three former Sunderland players were part of Wrexham’s promotion to League One under former Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:00 BST
Former Sunderland defender Callum McFadzean has been released by Wrexham following the club’s promotion to League One - while striker Steven Fletcher has been offered a new deal in North Wales.

Wrexham, who are managed by ex-Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson, finished second in League Two, securing a second successive promotion under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Welsh club have now released their retained list as they prepare to compete in League One next season, with McFadzean, who made just two league appearances this term, one of eight players to be released.

Fletcher, 37, joined Wrexham in September and has scored eight goals in 33 League One appearances since the move. Former Sunderland winger James McClean also signed for The Red Dragons last summer and will remain at the club for next season, following an automatic extension in his contract. The 35-year-old made 37 League Two appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

