Transfer news: Controversial 100-cap ex-Sunderland player joins Phil Parkinson at Wrexham
Former Sunderland man James McClean has linked up with Phil Parkinson and Callum McFadzean.
Former Sunderland winger James McClean has sealed a move to League Two club Wrexham.
The Welsh club - owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - started life in EFL this weekend having won promotion from the National League last season.
Wrexham are managed by former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson and boast a squad including ex-England international Ben Foster and ex-Black Cats defender Callum McFadzean.
Derry-born McClean joined Sunderland in 2012 for a fee of £350,000 under Steve Bruce, signing a three-year contract before moving to Stoke City, West Brom and Wigan Athletic later in his career.
However, McClean has now swapped Wigan - who were relegated form the Championship to League One last season - for Wrexham, who are reportedly paying high wages in a bid to take the EFL by storm following their return.
The 34-year-old has signed a one-season contract with the option of an extension.
"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for Wrexham," McClean, who has 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland, said. "It's a project that is very exciting and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.
"The club has ambitions to go even further and I'm a very ambitious person. I'm someone who is driven and I want to be a part of that journey."
"I'm really pleased with the signing of someone with the calibre of James," Wrexham boss Parkinson added.
"As I said in the summer, it's about being patient and getting the players in who can be strong additions to our squad moving forward."