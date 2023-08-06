Former Sunderland winger James McClean has sealed a move to League Two club Wrexham.

The Welsh club - owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - started life in EFL this weekend having won promotion from the National League last season.

Wrexham are managed by former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson and boast a squad including ex-England international Ben Foster and ex-Black Cats defender Callum McFadzean.

Derry-born McClean joined Sunderland in 2012 for a fee of £350,000 under Steve Bruce, signing a three-year contract before moving to Stoke City, West Brom and Wigan Athletic later in his career.

However, McClean has now swapped Wigan - who were relegated form the Championship to League One last season - for Wrexham, who are reportedly paying high wages in a bid to take the EFL by storm following their return.

The 34-year-old has signed a one-season contract with the option of an extension.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for Wrexham," McClean, who has 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland, said. "It's a project that is very exciting and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.

"The club has ambitions to go even further and I'm a very ambitious person. I'm someone who is driven and I want to be a part of that journey."

"I'm really pleased with the signing of someone with the calibre of James," Wrexham boss Parkinson added.