Ex-Sunderland boss Steve Bruce drops hint over Jack Colback's future
Steve Bruce has revealed why he has kept Jack Colback in the Newcastle United fold – after leaving him out of the club’s Premier League squad.
Colback missed out on a place in Bruce’s 25-man squad along with Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar, Jamie Sterry and Henri Saivet.
Aarons and Lazaar have signed been loaned to Wycombe Wanderers and Cosenza respectively.
Colback – who was frozen out by Rafa Benitez and told to train at the club’s Academy two years ago – has remained in the first-team group along with Saivet and Sterry, despite his ineligibility to play in the league.
Bruce, United’s head coach, believes keeping them in the group will help the midfielder, 29, get a move in the final year of his contract.
“The hardest thing for me was to pick the 25,” said Bruce, who previously worked with Colback at Sunderland. “I had only been here three weeks, and people like Jack, I had known a long time. It was very, very difficult. I saw him train (yesterday), and he trained very, very well.
“We're disappointed that he didn't get fixed up. He's not done anything wrong. It's just we have to make that call with 22 outfield players, and unfortunately Jack along with Rolando and Ach ... they're not part of it.
“It's not their fault, so it's vitally important they're still part of the squad in terms of training every day, and it's our responsibility to make sure that they stay fit, healthy and when the opportunity comes along for them, they're able to take it.”