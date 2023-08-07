Jack Ross’ coaching position at Newcastle’s academy has been made permanent following an interim period at the club.

The former Sunderland boss was appointed as The Magpies’ interim head of coach development back in March, after being sacked by SPL side Dundee United last August.

Ross, 47, managed Sunderland during the 2018/19 season as the Black Cats were beaten by Charlton in the League One play-off final.

The Scot then left Wearside the following season, with the club sitting 6th in the third tier.

Ross has been working with Newcastle’s academy director Steve Harper to provide support to the club’s coaching staff across all age categories.

Following Ross’ initial appointment in March, Harper said: “Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here.”

After leaving Sunderland in 2019, Ross managed SPL side Hibernian for just over two years, before he was dismissed in December 2021.

Ross was pleased to see Sunderland win promotion from League One last year and has kept in touch with people at the club.

“The players you work with you always keep an eye on how they are doing,” he told the Echo last year. “Players like Luke O’Nien that we brought to the club that have achieved the success they were so desperate for.