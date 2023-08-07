News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Ex-Sunderland boss handed Newcastle United role on permanent basis after interim period

Newcastle United have appointed former Sunderland boss Jack Ross as the club’s head of coach development on a permanent basis.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST- 2 min read

Jack Ross’ coaching position at Newcastle’s academy has been made permanent following an interim period at the club.

The former Sunderland boss was appointed as The Magpies’ interim head of coach development back in March, after being sacked by SPL side Dundee United last August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ross, 47, managed Sunderland during the 2018/19 season as the Black Cats were beaten by Charlton in the League One play-off final.

The Scot then left Wearside the following season, with the club sitting 6th in the third tier.

Most Popular

Ross has been working with Newcastle’s academy director Steve Harper to provide support to the club’s coaching staff across all age categories.

Following Ross’ initial appointment in March, Harper said: “Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After leaving Sunderland in 2019, Ross managed SPL side Hibernian for just over two years, before he was dismissed in December 2021.

Ross was pleased to see Sunderland win promotion from League One last year and has kept in touch with people at the club.

“The players you work with you always keep an eye on how they are doing,” he told the Echo last year. “Players like Luke O’Nien that we brought to the club that have achieved the success they were so desperate for.

“I still keep in touch with some people at the club. Leanne and Karen and loads of people that are still there. I sent them all a few messages after the game because I was absolutely delighted for them.”

Related topics:NewcastleJack RossSunderlandBlack CatsDundee UnitedCharltonLeague One