A club statement read:”Newcastle United are pleased to announce that Jack Ross has joined the club's Academy as interim Head of Coach Development on a short-term basis.

“Jack will work closely with the club's Academy director, Steve Harper, and management team to provide support to the Academy's coaching structure and players in the Under-9 to Under-16 age groups.”

Steve Harper said: “Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here.”

Jack Ross. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images).

Ross took charge of Sunderland during their first season in League One but suffered double heartbreak at Wembley after losing in the Checkatrade Trophy final to Portsmouth and the League One play-off final to Charlton. Ross then has stints with Hibernian and Dundee United after departing Wearside.

Ross was sacked during his second season at the Stadium of Light before moving on to Hibs. He reached a Scottish Cup final with the Edinburgh club but missed out on winning it against St Johnstone.

The Scot was then sacked last December after a run of seven defeats in nine league games just 10 days before the team were due to play in the League Cup final before moving to Dundee United.