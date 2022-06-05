Ross took charge of Sunderland during their first season in League One but suffered double heartbreak at Wembley after losing in the Checkatrade Trophy final to Portsmouth and the League One play-off final to Charlton.
The Scot worked closely with Lynden Gooch, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady during his time at the Stadium of Light and was delighted for his former teammates and colleagues on Wearside following their success.
“The players you work with you always keep an eye on how they are doing. Players like Luke O’Nien that we brought to the club that have achieved the success they were so desperate for.
Most Popular
-
1
Your new look Sunderland starting XI and subs - IF the transfer and contract reports are accurate
-
2
The staggering average attendances for the 2021/22 season showing where Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle, Everton, Liverpool and other clubs rank
-
3
11 loan starlets from Premier League clubs that Sunderland could target - including Leeds, Tottenham and Everton men
-
4
“A link with Sunderland and Newcastle it would be fantastic": Kevin Phillips plans to talk with Cats boss Alex Neil about link with South Shields
-
5
Ex-Sunderland striker talks 'emotion' and 'pride' after sitting with 50k fans at Wembley
“I still keep in touch with some people at the club. Leanne and Karen and loads of people that are still there. I sent them all a few messages after the game because I was absolutely delighted for them.”
Sunderland’s ownership situation is once again unclear with Ross’ former bosses Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven having reportedly agreed a deal to sell their shares to new investors.
Ex-chairman Donald sold 41 per cent of the club to new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus last year, while still maintaining a 34 per cent share.
Methven continues to own five per cent, while Juan Sartori holds the remaining 20 per cent.
When asked for his reaction to Donald and Methven’s potential Sunderland departure, Ross added: “I could write a book on some of my experiences at that time so I will leave that for another time!”