Ex-Sunderland and Coventry City boss new favourite for international job - after four months out of the game

Former Sunderland boss Chris Coleman could be about to return to international management.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:24 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 13:09 GMT
Former Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has emerged as the favourite to take charge of the Republic of Ireland national team.

Coleman has been out of work since leaving Greek side Atromitos in October last year. The Welshman spent five months at Sunderland during the club's dismal 2017/18 season and went on to manage Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.

The 53-year-old is best known for the job he did in charge of Wales, taking his nation to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. Coleman also managed Fulham and Coventry earlier in his career.

According to the Independent, Coleman is a 'strong candidate' to replace Stephen Kenny as Ireland boss, after it was confirmed the latter's contract won't be renewed after the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. It's also been reported England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley was Ireland's favoured choice, yet the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) hasn't been able to agree on a deal.

