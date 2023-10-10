Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has left his job as manager of Greek side Atromitos after nearly two years in the role.

The 53-year-old took charge of the top-flight club in January 2022 and led them to an eighth-place finish last season, before signing a one-year contract extension over the summer.

Yet Atromitos, who sit 12th out of 14 teams after seven league games this campaign, have released a statement confirming Coleman’s departure from the club. It read: “Atromitos announces the completion of the partnership with Chris Coleman. After discussions between the management and the coach, it was jointly decided that the specific development at the given time is the appropriate one in order to change the course of the team in view of the continuation of the championship.

“Atromitos would like to thank Chris Coleman for his contribution to our team, since he took it over in very difficult times, being an example of dedication and hard work.”

Coleman spent five months at Sunderland during the 2017/18 season but couldn’t prevent the club’s relegation to League One. After leaving Wearside, the former Wales boss spent a year managing Chinese Super League side Hebei FC, before being sacked in May 2019.