Ex-Newcastle defender enjoys Sunderland win and praises Plymouth teammates for reducing Cats’ strengths
Plymouth defender Lewis Gibson highlights Sunderland's strengths after his side's 2-0 win over the Black Cats at Home Park.
Plymouth defender Lewis Gibson says his side did well to double up on Sunderland’s attacking players - especially in the second half.
First-half goals from Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz gave Argyle a 2-0 win at Home Park, where Steven Schumacher’s side had drawn 3-3 with Middlesbrough in their previous home game.
Gibson, who came through the academy at Newcastle before signing for Everton in 2019, told Argyle TV: “After the international break, you want to come back and get yourself on the right foot. Against a good team, it’s a clean sheet, three points at home – I’m really happy.
“A bit of a conversation was about that we played well against Middlesbrough a few weeks ago. They came out, started really fast, and we end up conceding. It's about doing the basics really well and locking it up at the back, really, because that was what would win us the game. We started hearing the crowd, which pulls you through a little bit.”
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray made a double substitution at half-time, bringing on Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche, while Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts had looked bright on the flanks for the visitors.
“They've got two tricky wingers, so you've always got to be aware for whatever comes, whether they're going down the line or whether they're coming inside,” Gibson added. “I thought we defended really well as a team.
“We also started to feel that there were more and more players getting flooded forward. I thought we were really good out wide. We got into two-v-one positions, not just out wide but all the way around the pitch. It was a real team game and it's a really positive performance.”