Plymouth defender Lewis Gibson highlights Sunderland's strengths after his side's 2-0 win over the Black Cats at Home Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plymouth defender Lewis Gibson says his side did well to double up on Sunderland’s attacking players - especially in the second half.

First-half goals from Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz gave Argyle a 2-0 win at Home Park, where Steven Schumacher’s side had drawn 3-3 with Middlesbrough in their previous home game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gibson, who came through the academy at Newcastle before signing for Everton in 2019, told Argyle TV: “After the international break, you want to come back and get yourself on the right foot. Against a good team, it’s a clean sheet, three points at home – I’m really happy.

“A bit of a conversation was about that we played well against Middlesbrough a few weeks ago. They came out, started really fast, and we end up conceding. It's about doing the basics really well and locking it up at the back, really, because that was what would win us the game. We started hearing the crowd, which pulls you through a little bit.”

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray made a double substitution at half-time, bringing on Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche, while Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts had looked bright on the flanks for the visitors.

“They've got two tricky wingers, so you've always got to be aware for whatever comes, whether they're going down the line or whether they're coming inside,” Gibson added. “I thought we defended really well as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad