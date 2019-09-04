Every League One club's summer transfer business graded and who is most likely to challenge Sunderland

A number of eye-catching deals were sealed as Premier League and Championship clubs looked to offload the fringe players who didn’t move when the window for the top tiers shut earlier in August.
So who have underlined their promotion credentials and who looks set for a tough few months before the January window opens? Phil Smith gives his verdict on every club's work over the summer months and where they now stand….
1. Accrington Stanley
Three deadline day signings and a fine win over MK Dons have given the struggling side a major lift. On the face of it, there is a heavy dependence on inexperienced youth, whether on loan or released from the Premier League. It will be a long season and the experienced Sean McConville will have to lead the way again. C
2. AFC Wimbledon
Lost some key figures in Deji Oshilaja and Toby Sibbick, both players earning deserved moves up the pyramid. They are struggling in the early stages of the season and need their loans to fire. D
3. Blackpool
A smart window in which they kept the side together who did so well in difficult circumstances last season. Bringing back Ben Heneghan on loan so late in the window was huge. They look in fantastic shape. B+
4. Bolton Wanderers
The prospect of further punishment for missed games remains (and the rest of the League watches on with interest), and getting their free agents up to match fitness is a big ask. But Keith Hill is a savvy operator at this level and they have packed their squad with experienced pros who have quality at this level. They have half a chance, and the fans have their club back. All things considered, an outstanding window in the end. A+
