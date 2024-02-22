Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norwich defender Ben Gibson has returned to training following an illness ahead of league games against Blackburn and Sunderland.

The 31-year-old has been a regular starter for the Canaries when available this season but missed last weekend's 4-1 win over Cardiff with an illness. Norwich boss David Wagner has said there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side's trip to Blackburn this weekend, while Sunderland will travel to Carrow Road next week, after their home game against Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth appears unlikely to start against the Black Cats following Gibson's return. Batth has only made 10 Championship appearances for Norwich this season, including just four starts, and was named on the bench for the Blackburn fixture as Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean started at centre-back for the Canaries.

Steve Bruce says Dwight Yorke deserves a chance

Former Sunderland player Dwight Yorke has previously talked about his desire to return to Wearside as he looks for a managerial opportunity in the EFL.

Speaking to OLBG, former Black Cats boss Steve Bruce has said Yorke deserves a chance in management, but also made reference to Wayne Rooney's short spell at Birmingham.

"I wish Dwight all of the best, but you have got to be a good fit wherever you go," said Bruce. "Birmingham have obviously just made a big change, Wayne didn't happen for them and they've made a change with Tony Mowbray, so he just needs an opportunity to see what he can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish him all the best of luck and it is really difficult to get back in, so I wish Yorkie all the best. I hope he gets a chance to show what he can do. He needs a chance, but sadly chances don't come around very often. There aren't many jobs out there at the moment."

Former forward finds new club

Finally, former Sunderland forward Marc McNulty has signed for Scottish League Two side The Spartans until the end of the season.