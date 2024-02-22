Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are monitoring Jack Clarke amid concerns that the winger could be facing a spell on the sidelines with a foot problem.

Clarke was in visible discomfort for large spells of the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City, receiving treatment after scoring his team's opening goal. The winger had shortly before that effort caught his foot in between the goal and the advertising hoardings at St Andrews, hobbling away to rejoin the action. He had also taken a knock early in the team's previous fixture, when he was fouled in the early stages of the defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The winger told the coaching staff he was OK to finish the game at Birmingham, though he did still appear to be somewhat affected by the issue. Then head coach Michael Beale said he was hopeful that there was no significant issue, but the winger has been receiving treatment at the Academy of Light this week and has not been able to train with the group.

The 23-year-old is at this stage looking highly unlikely to feature against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and there are now real concerns that his involvement in the crucial week of fixtures that follows is in doubt. With Patrick Roberts out until the March international break, it leaves interim head coach Mike Dodds with a major challenge to keep the club in the play-off spots.