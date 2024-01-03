Dan Neil's reaction to Sunderland vs Newcastle FA Cup draw as Cats midfielder explains dressing room mood
Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil looks ahead to Saturday's huge FA Cup match against Newcastle at the Stadium of Light.
Dan Neil says he was delighted when Sunderland were drawn against Newcastle in the FA Cup third round and is excited to play in his first Wear-Tyne derby.
The 22-year-old midfielder attended derby matches while growing up as a Black Cats supporter, giving him extra motivation ahead of Saturday's huge fixture at the Stadium of Light.
"I was delighted," Neil replied when asked about his reaction to the draw. "You never know if you are going to play in one of these games. Obviously being a fan growing up it’s one I’ve always dreamed of playing in. I’m sure all the lads know the significance of it and know the meaning of it.
"All the lads are excited now that we’ve got the games out of the way that were leading up to it. It’s here, it’s the next one and I think everyone is looking forward to it. It comes down to preparation and recovery and making sure we get out there and give it a good go."
"It will be new to a lot of the lads. I think all the English lads will understand it and I’m sure we’ll get the lads who have come from abroad to understand it. I’m sure when they go on social media and things they’ll understand how big a game it is. That’s both sides as well by the way. It’s a massive occasion and we’re really looking forward to it. We just have to prepare and get ready."
Sunderland have played four matches since the appointment of Michael Beale as their new head coach, taking seven points from their last three games, following a worrying 3-0 defeat against Coventry. The squad appear in a better place after beating Preston 2-0 on New Year's Day, while Neil also took encouragement from the side's FA Cup experience last season - which included two tight games against Premier League club Fulham.
"Honestly nothing has really been said," Neil replied when asked about the dressing room reaction to the Newcastle fixture. "Obviously when it first came out there was talk about it. At the end of the day we still have a job to do in the league. After the Coventry result and performance, the gaffer left, it’s not like that was the only thing going on around the club.
"After that Coventry game we had to get together as a team and say it needs to be better. That’s probably helped take the focus away from this game and we reacted really well to the Coventry game and came away with seven points from the last nine."
"Because it’s a derby it gets magnified, but I think as a Championship squad we are just relishing the chance to play against a Premier League team. When we played Fulham last year everyone loved it because it’s a chance to show where you are as a team and as an individual against these types of players. There is no mistake about it, they have done really well over the last few seasons Newcastle. It’s a good chance for all the lads to show what we can do."